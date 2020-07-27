WFP Yemen Situation Report #06, June 2020

Highlights

• WFP targeted 8.8 million Yemeni people with general food assistance under the May distributions.

• 1,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in June.

• WFP requires USD 623 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (August 2020 – January 2021).

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

*According to the Jun-Dec Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) extension

Situation Update (including security)

• While distributions under the June cycle are ongoing, the May distribution cycle was concluded in June. WFP reached 8.1 million people with general food assistance. Of which, 5.9 million people were assisted with in-kind food rations, 1.6 million people with food vouchers, and some 590,000 people with cash assistance.

• In June, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases surpassed the one thousand mark. As of 30 June, WHO reported 1,162 confirmed cases and 313 deaths, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 26 percent.

Reported cases are likely to be undercounted, considering the low testing rates.

• Signs of a severe fuel crisis have started in areas under the Sana’abased authorities in the first half of June as a number of fuel vessels continue to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. No major impact on WFP’s operations was reported during June; however, delays were experienced at the district level where smaller trucks are used to deliver food to distribution sites and fuel is not always available. As of 04 July, three commercial oil tankers arrived in Al Hodeida port.

• On 20 June, UNHAS successfully operated the first flight connecting humanitarian staff from Amman to Sana’a since the closure of Queen Alia International Airport on 17 March as a result of COVID-19. A total of nine flights connecting Sana’a, Aden, and Sayun with Amman and Addis Ababa were conducted in June.

• As part of the collective humanitarian response to COVID-19 in Yemen, in June, WFP Bilateral Service Provision (BSP) coordinated 17 cargo flights from Dubai, Salalah and Djibouti, transporting more than 1,500 m³ of essential cargo to Yemen for the COVID-19 response. Additionally, BSP shipped 249 containers (9,544 m³) of cargo to Al Hodeidah port from Jeddah, including for the COVID-19 response.

• On 02 June, the Yemen Conference 2020 - High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen took place which was convened virtually by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The pledges amounted to USD 1.35 billion. Humanitarian partners require USD 2.4 billion to cover essential activities up to December, while the projected funding needs for food security assistance total around USD 1 billion for the rest of 2020