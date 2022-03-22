WFP Yemen Situation Report #02, February 2022

In Numbers

17.4 million people food insecure

31,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

4.3 million people internally displaced

Highlights

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis shows unprecedented levels of acute food insecurity in Yemen, with a further deterioration projected for the second half of 2022.

• WFP continues to face critical funding shortfalls. WFP has already reduced rations, and further food assistance reductions will be unavoidable over the coming months unless additional funding is urgently secured.

• Severe fuel shortages continue to be reported across Yemen, affecting deliveries of WFP commodities.