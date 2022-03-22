Yemen

WFP Yemen Situation Report #02, February 2022

In Numbers

17.4 million people food insecure

31,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

4.3 million people internally displaced

Highlights

  • The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis shows unprecedented levels of acute food insecurity in Yemen, with a further deterioration projected for the second half of 2022.

• WFP continues to face critical funding shortfalls. WFP has already reduced rations, and further food assistance reductions will be unavoidable over the coming months unless additional funding is urgently secured.

• Severe fuel shortages continue to be reported across Yemen, affecting deliveries of WFP commodities.

