Yemen
WFP Yemen Situation Report #02, February 2022
In Numbers
17.4 million people food insecure
31,000 people in famine-like conditions
3.5 million people acutely malnourished
4.3 million people internally displaced
Highlights
- The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis shows unprecedented levels of acute food insecurity in Yemen, with a further deterioration projected for the second half of 2022.
• WFP continues to face critical funding shortfalls. WFP has already reduced rations, and further food assistance reductions will be unavoidable over the coming months unless additional funding is urgently secured.
• Severe fuel shortages continue to be reported across Yemen, affecting deliveries of WFP commodities.