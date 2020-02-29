Yemen

WFP Yemen Situation Report #02, February 2020

Source
Published

Attachments

Highlights:

  • In February, WFP reached 12.4 million Yemenis with general food assistance (GFA), achieving 95 percent of the operational plan. Of those reached, 9.4 million people received in-kind food assistance, 2.6 million people received commodity vouchers (CV-TN), and 429,807 people received cash transfers (CBT).
  • WFP Yemen has a six-month (March 2020-August 2020) net funding requirement of USD 837 million and urgently needs additional resources to continue operations unimpeded.

In Numbers:

  • 24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*
  • 3.65 million people internally displaced
  • 20.1 million people are food insecure

