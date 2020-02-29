Yemen
WFP Yemen Situation Report #02, February 2020
Attachments
Highlights:
- In February, WFP reached 12.4 million Yemenis with general food assistance (GFA), achieving 95 percent of the operational plan. Of those reached, 9.4 million people received in-kind food assistance, 2.6 million people received commodity vouchers (CV-TN), and 429,807 people received cash transfers (CBT).
- WFP Yemen has a six-month (March 2020-August 2020) net funding requirement of USD 837 million and urgently needs additional resources to continue operations unimpeded.
In Numbers:
- 24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*
- 3.65 million people internally displaced
- 20.1 million people are food insecure