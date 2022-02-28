Yemen
WFP Yemen Situation Report #01, January 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
16.2 million people food insecure
47,000 people in famine-like conditions
4.3 million people internally displaced
Highlights
• According to the latest WFP data, food security outcomes plateaued at very high levels in December, with nearly half of Yemeni households reporting inadequate food consumption.
• WFP continues to face severe funding shortfalls that could have significant operational implications in the coming months unless additional funds are urgently secured.
• Fuel shortages continued to be reported across Yemen in January, affecting dispatches and deliveries of WFP commodities.
• Conflict monitoring data shows that January 2022 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in three years.