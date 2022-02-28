WFP Yemen Situation Report #01, January 2022

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

16.2 million people food insecure

47,000 people in famine-like conditions

4.3 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• According to the latest WFP data, food security outcomes plateaued at very high levels in December, with nearly half of Yemeni households reporting inadequate food consumption.

• WFP continues to face severe funding shortfalls that could have significant operational implications in the coming months unless additional funds are urgently secured.

• Fuel shortages continued to be reported across Yemen in January, affecting dispatches and deliveries of WFP commodities.

• Conflict monitoring data shows that January 2022 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in three years.