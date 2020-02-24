WFP Yemen Situation Report #01, January 2020

In Numbers

24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.65 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

*According to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)

Highlights

• WFP provided general food assistance to 12.74 million Yemeni people in January. This is the highest number of people assisted in a month in the Yemen operation to date.

• Major interruption to internet service country wide started on 09 January.

• WFP requires USD 653 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (February 2020 – July 2020).

Situation Update (including security)

• Milling operations for WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills (RSM) in Hudaydah continued in January. As of 31 January, a total of 16,307 mt of wheat flour has been produced. Of which, 16,157 mt were dispatched to WFP’s warehouses in Sana’a and Ibb governorates.

• On 9 January, around 80 percent of Yemen internet capacity went offline. Reportedly, this was due to an anchor drag by a large merchant vessel in the Suez Canal. As a result, WFP staff relayed on the FoodSat link, with limited capacity and speed. On 16 January, the Ministry of Telecommunication in Sana’a confirmed in a press conference that emergency bandwidth was procured to urgently restore part of the service. WFP has restored additional bandwidth bringing the current capacity to around 80 percent.

• On 26 January, 127 mt of pulses were forcibly removed from a WFP warehouse in Hajjah governorate. The commodity was ready to be inspected by the authorities for clearance prior to distribution. WFP is following up with the authorities to help recover the food and follow up with the distribution.

• WHO reports 11,531 suspected cases of cholera with four associated deaths between 11 and 17 November 2019. The total number of suspected cases from 01 January 2018 to 17 November 2019 is 1.16 million, with 1,551 associated deaths. In January, WFP distributed oral rehydration salts (ORS), Aquatabs and jerry cans to 5,523 families as part of the cholera response. WFP also delivered 1.3 million litres of fuel to support the uninterrupted services of water treatment facilities and hospitals.

• According to UNFPA 900 families were displaced following the military clashes in Marib, Sana'a and Al Jawf in January. IOM latest update reports that 2,186 families have been displaced within and to Marib and Al Jawf governorates from areas close to the frontlines. The situation has displaced families already living in camps for a second time.