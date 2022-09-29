WFP Yemen Food Security Update, September 2022

Highlights

The exchange rate remained volatile in IRG-controlled areas. Since mid April, the Yemeni riyal has lost 19 percent of its value. It was stable in areas under Sana’a-based authorities at around YER 557 per dollar since the agreed truce in April 2022.

In August 2022, average local prices of petrol and diesel slightly decreased compared to the previous month. However, year-on-year, the pumping prices for both petrol and diesel doubled in IRG-controlled areas, while they increased by 22 and 39 percent respectively in areas under Sana’a-based authorities.

The FAO Food Price Index in August recorded its fifth consecutive monthly decline since the all-time high of March 2022. Yet, global food prices remained at elevated levels and are up by eight percent year-onyear. The resumption of grain exports from Ukraine and higher seasonal availability due to the northern hemisphere crop harvest have partially alleviated the pressure on global food prices.

The cost of the minimum food basket increased by 65 percent in IRGcontrolled areas and by 31 percent in areas under Sana’a-based authorities over the past year. Consequently, high food prices continued eroding the purchasing power of households. Thus severe food-based coping strategies nationwide are deployed widely.

Fuel imports through Al Hodeidah and Salif ports increased by 219 percent during January-August 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was mainly due to the agreed truce which facilitated the entry of fuel ships into Red Sea ports since April 2022.

During January-August, total food imports through Al Hodeidah and Salif ports were eight percent higher than during the same period last year, whereas it decreased by 45 percent in the southern ports of Aden and Mukalla.

Continued funding shortages, lack of food stocks and logistic constraints compelled WFP to further reduce the food basket during 2022, particularly during the fourth cycle. Starting from the fifth cycle in September around 13 million beneficiaries will receive a slightly higher food ration, equivalent to 65 percent of the standard food basket.

Food insecurity continued to deteriorate during August. Food consumption marked the worst level over the past four years. Around 58 percent of surveyed households in areas under IRG and 51 percent in areas under Sana’a-based authorities could not access enough food to meet their minimum dietary needs. In 19 governorates, inadequate food consumption passed critically high levels of ≥40 percent.