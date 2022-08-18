WFP Yemen Food Security Update, August 2022

Highlights

The local currency in southern governorates has lost 22 percent of its value since mid-April. When the truce was announced, the Yemeni rial had appreciated sharply in IRG controlled areas. Shortages in foreign currency reserves prevail.

Fuel imports through Red Sea ports are up by 160 percent in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Thanks to the truce, the relative import volumes of Al Hodeidah and Salif ports changed vis-a-vis the southern ports, from one seventh in Q1-2022 to almost double since April.

Local prices of petrol and diesel increased across the country during July 2022. Fuel prices doubled year-on-year in the south and increased significantly in the north.

Total food imports through Hodeidah & As Salif during January-July 2022 are up by 10 percent compared to 2021. However, this increase could not compensate for the 52 percent drop in Aden ports.

While global food prices remained 13 percent higher than in July 2021, the FAO Food Price Index decreased in July by nine percent month-on- month. This is partly associated with the recent UN-brokered agreement on grain exports from the Ukraine and harvest-driven improved seasonal availability in the northern hemisphere.

Continued shortages in funding and food stocks led WFP to further reduce food rations during the fourth distribution cycle in 2022.

Economic food access for Yemenis remains highly constrained. The cost of the minimum food basket (MFB) has increased by 74 percent in IRG areas and by 38 percent in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities over the past 12 months.