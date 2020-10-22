WFP Yemen Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

8.2 million people targeted in September 2020

72,800 mt of general food assistance dispatched

USD 5.9 million cash-based transfers to be made

USD 11.5 million value of redeemed commodities through food vouchers

USD 400 million six-month net funding requirements (October 2020 – March 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under the September cycle, WFP targeted 8.2 million people with general food assistance. Of these, 5.9 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 1.6 million people with food vouchers, and some 670,000 people with cash assistance. Also, WFP reached over 85,000 beneficiaries in September with cash transfers for their participation in food assistance for assets (FFA) where participants worked over 150 asset creation projects.

• Following recommendations by the Supreme National Emergency Committee for COVID-19 in areas under the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen (IRG), the seasonal closure of schools was extended till October. WFP and UNICEF have been planning a coordinated ‘Back to School’ campaign for the start of the academic year in schools across Yemen, to sensitise students on education, nutrition and WASH. WFP conducted preparations in September for the upcoming school year scheduled to start in October to assist some 740,000 students across the country. WFP plans to resume the healthy kitchen activities on 04 October to support 800 students with fresh meals in Aden.

• As of 30 September, WHO reported 2,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen and 588 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 29 percent. A noticeable decline in the number of reported cases was observed, but indicators suggest that the virus continued to spread. Reported cases were likely to be undercounted due to limited testing capacity, fear of stigma, and difficulties accessing treatment centres. WFP continued to implement an alternative work modality where the majority of the staff work from home.

• The fuel crisis in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities continued throughout September. On 09 September, all flights to Sana’a International Airport were suspended due to the fuel shortages. The UN and WFP engaged with the authorities to advocate for humanitarian flights continuation. On 28 September, the airport reopened for a UNHAS flight taking passengers in and out of Sana’a, with the airport’s operational continuity under review.