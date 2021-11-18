WFP Yemen Country Brief, October 2021

Operational Updates

Under the October cycle, WFP targeted 11.9 million people for general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 8.6 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 2 million people with commodity vouchers and more than 1.3 million people with cash assistance.

According to the latest WFP food security update, the nationwide average rate of inadequate food consumption in Yemen stands at 41.5 percent, above the “very high” threshold of 40 percent. Conflict-affected Ma’rib governorate has seen the most severe deterioration of the food security situation this year, with the rate of inadequate food consumption growing by 55 percent from January to September 2021.

Military escalation in the governorates of Ma’rib, Shabwah and Al Bayda continued in October. The number of displaced people in these three governorates had risen to 50,000 by the end of October according to IOM. WFP is preparing to verify the needs and status of some 133,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in seven districts of Ma’rib, following a one-off round of food distributions. Distributions started on 23 September, and close to 110,000 IDPs had been assisted as of the end of October.

Data collection for the nationwide 2021 Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment (FSLA) continued in October, with data collection ongoing across the country (in both areas under the Sana’a-based authorities and areas under the IRG). The FSLA results will feed into the forthcoming Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.