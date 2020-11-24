WFP Yemen Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

8.7 million people targeted in October 2020

74,000 mt of general food assistance

USD 7.3 million cash-based transfers

USD 11.6 million commodity vouchers

USD 442 million six-month net funding requirements (December 2020 – May 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under the October cycle, WFP targeted 8.7 million people with general food assistance. Of these, 6.2 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 1.6 million people with food vouchers, and some 928,000 people with cash assistance.

• In October, WFP commenced its school feeding activities in areas under the Sana’a based authorities. Across the country, WFP reached some 600,000 students with nutritious snacks. Of these, over 9,900 students were supported with freshly prepared meals via the healthy kitchens programme in the areas under the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen (IRG), started on 04 October.

• On 06 October, WFP started a three-month personal mask production project in Sana’a governorate. A total of 30 women are enrolled in the project; all of them participated in WFP’s Food Assistance for Training (FFT) activities. The produced masks are planned to be distributed to health workers and to WFP partners to be used in community activities.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) returned to a more regular schedule of humanitarian flights to Sana’a International Airport in October. The UNHAS schedule included four weekly flights to Sana’a, with two weekly flights to Aden.

• The beneficiary biometric registration activities continued in October in areas under the IRG control where over 1.46 million people were biometrically registered. The activities are set to start in November in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities.

• On 27 October, the acute malnutrition Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partial analysis covering the period from January until December 2020 was published. The analysis, which covers the 133 districts in areas under the IRG, states that one in five children under five are estimated to be acutely malnourished and in urgent need of treatment. While data for the remaining districts in northern Yemen are still being analysed, the situation is expected to be equally concerning in these areas based on historical trends.