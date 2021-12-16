Yemen
WFP Yemen Country Brief, November 2021
In Numbers
11.1 million people targeted for general food assistance in November
100,300 mt of in-kind general food distributions
24,800 mt through commodity vouchers US$15.9 million in cash transfers
US$812.7 million six-month net funding requirement (December 2021 – May 2022)
Operational Updates
Under the November cycle, WFP targeted 11.1 million people for general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 7.9 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 1.9 million people with commodity vouchers and more than 1.3 million people with cash assistance.
According to the latest WFP food security update, the nationwide average rate of inadequate food consumption in Yemen stands at 43 percent, above the “very high” threshold of 40 percent. The rate of inadequate food consumption remains notably higher in areas under the IRG (50 percent) as compared to areas under the Sana’a-based authorities (39 percent).
Data collection for the nationwide 2021 Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment (FSLA) continued in November. By early December, data collection was close to completion. The FSLA results will feed into the forthcoming Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.
Military activity continued to be reported in the governorates of Ma’rib, Shabwah and Al Bayda in November. The number of displaced people in these three governorates had risen to more than 73,000 since the beginning of the year according to IOM.
In Ma’rib governorate, WFP was in mid-November able to regain access and complete deliveries to its remaining food distribution point in Al Abdiyah district, which had been inaccessible due to a volatile security situation for close to two months.
WFP is currently in the process of reviewing the vulnerability status of some 133,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ma’rib governorate. Concurrent with this verification process, WFP is conducting a second round of food distributions to the IDPs. Distributions started on 13 November, and close to 102,600 IDPs had been assisted as of the end of November.