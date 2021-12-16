WFP Yemen Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

11.1 million people targeted for general food assistance in November

100,300 mt of in-kind general food distributions

24,800 mt through commodity vouchers US$15.9 million in cash transfers

US$812.7 million six-month net funding requirement (December 2021 – May 2022)

Operational Updates

Under the November cycle, WFP targeted 11.1 million people for general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 7.9 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 1.9 million people with commodity vouchers and more than 1.3 million people with cash assistance.

According to the latest WFP food security update, the nationwide average rate of inadequate food consumption in Yemen stands at 43 percent, above the “very high” threshold of 40 percent. The rate of inadequate food consumption remains notably higher in areas under the IRG (50 percent) as compared to areas under the Sana’a-based authorities (39 percent).

Data collection for the nationwide 2021 Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment (FSLA) continued in November. By early December, data collection was close to completion. The FSLA results will feed into the forthcoming Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.

Military activity continued to be reported in the governorates of Ma’rib, Shabwah and Al Bayda in November. The number of displaced people in these three governorates had risen to more than 73,000 since the beginning of the year according to IOM.

In Ma’rib governorate, WFP was in mid-November able to regain access and complete deliveries to its remaining food distribution point in Al Abdiyah district, which had been inaccessible due to a volatile security situation for close to two months.