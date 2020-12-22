WFP Yemen Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

8.2 million people targeted in November

68,120 mt of general food assistance

USD 8.4 million cash-based transfers

USD 11.5 million commodity vouchers

USD 424 million six months net funding requirements (December 2020- May 2021)

Operational Updates

• The new countrywide Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) findings which were released on 03 December revealed that in the first half of 2021, the number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity is anticipated to reach 16.2 million people.

Additionally, for the first time in two years, pockets of IPC 5 conditions are reported, with 47,000 people facing IPC 5 conditions.

• Under the November cycle, WFP targeted 8.2 million people with food assistance. Of these, 5.4 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 1.6 million people with commodity vouchers and 1.2 million people with cash-based transfers.

• On 08 November, the first families in Sana’a city have been retargeted and biometrically registered with fingerprint capture to receive WFP assistance.

Targeting and biometric registration activities in three districts in Sana’a city are proceeding, with the aim to reach 150,000 people within the first phase.

• In November, WFP reached around 126,000 beneficiaries (18,000 participants) with Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) support. FFA participants worked on 319 community assets, including rural road rehabilitation, and water harvesting schemes.

• In November, WFP’s Bilateral Service Provision (BSP) delivered 1.7 million litres of fuel to WHO and 3.2 million litres to UNICEF to support the uninterrupted services of hospitals and local water and sanitation services, respectively.

• The mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) Food Security and Vulnerability Update (July-September 2020) reviewed food security trends in the third quarter of 2020. The analysis revealed that more households were unable to consume their minimum food needs during the reporting period. The share of households with poor food consumption increased to 15 percent in September. This is the highest rate recorded in the last two years, converging to 2018-crisis levels of 17 percent.