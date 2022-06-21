WFP Yemen Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

7.4 million people assisted by WFP

56,800 mt of food dispatched

US$ 2.2 million in cash transferred

US$ 1.50 billion six-month net funding requirement (June – November 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP assisted approximately 7.4 million people across its activities in Yemen in May 2022.

• During the calendar month of May, WFP assisted 7.1 million people with general food assistance (GFA):

Approximately 5.7 million people were assisted with inkind food assistance, 1.3 million people with commodity vouchers and 88,100 people with cash-based transfers.

• WFP continued dispatching GFA to 13.3 million people, with 56,800 metric tons (mt) of food dispatched over the calendar month. All GFA beneficiaries continued in May to receive reduced rations, and further ration reductions will be implemented in June due to funding shortages.

• The inter-agency United Nations Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) assisted 2,243 households (approximately 15,700 people) in May with RRM kits. This represents approximately half as many as was assisted in April, as the number of newly displaced households registered decreased by 56 percent.The RRM is led by UNFPA with UNICEF and WFP as supply partners, with WFP providing ready-to-eat food.

• According to the latest WFP data, inadequate food consumption rates bounced back to pre-Ramadan levels in May, reaching 47 percent nationwide (53 percent in areas under the internationally recognized Government of Yemen (IRG), and 46 percent in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities). Food prices have increased by 40 percent in one year in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, and by 70 percent in areas under the IRG .

• Under the terms of the 02 April truce, all 18 fuel ships that will be allowed to berth at Al Hodeidah port, loaded with 485,400 mt of fuel, had by late May either completed discharge (13), had berthed or were at anchorage (2), were waiting to be released from the Coalition Holding Area (2), or were en route (1).

• The increased fuel availability has worked to significantly alleviate delays in WFP food deliveries.