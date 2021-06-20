WFP Yemen Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

8.4 million people targeted in May 2021

83,000 mt of general food assistance

US$10.4 million cash-based transfers

US$10.2 million food vouchers

US$425 million six-month net funding requirements (June – November 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under the May cycle, WFP targeted 8.4 million people with general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 5.5 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, around 1.7 million people with food vouchers and over 1.2 million people with cash assistance.

• In the southern areas, 4.2 million beneficiaries are to be biometrically registered. By the end of May, around 1.72 million beneficiaries have been biometrically registered in the areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG). In November 2020, WFP launched biometric registration and the provision of cash through GFA in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities. By the end of May, nearly 50,000 people have been biometrically registered, and activities are completed in three districts in Sana’a city, with over 141,000 people retargeted within the first phase.

• The military escalation in Ma’rib governorate, which started in February 2021 has led to a wave of displacement. By the end of May, 20,000 people are reported displaced, while numbers remain dynamic with high population movement reported in different parts of the governorate. To respond, WFP is targeting internally displaced people (IDPs) who are already registered at the place of re-displacement. In addition, through its rapid response mechanism (RRM) partners, WFP is providing an immediate emergency assistance package, as well as a one-month food ration to newly displaced households. In this initial response plan, WFP will support the provision of emergency food assistance for 15,000 households (105,000 people) for three months. WFP is assessing with OCHA how to support new IDPs beyond this first period.

• Torrential rains and flooding which started in mid-April continued into May. The flash floods resulted in a number of fatalities and caused large-scale damage in many Yemeni governorates. The majority of the areas affected are areas occupied by internally displaced persons (IDPs). Needs assessed include food, shelter, non-food items (NFI) and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance after the heavy rains destroyed shelters. WFP and humanitarian partners continue to scale up the flood response during the rainy season in Yemen which runs from April to August.