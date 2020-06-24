WFP Yemen Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

8.2 million people targeted in May 2020

72,290 mt of general food assistance dispatched

USD 6.4 million cash-based transfers to be made

USD 11.8 million value of redeemed commodities through food vouchers

USD 737 million six-month net funding requirements (July – December 2020)

Operational Updates

• As of 31 May, WHO reported 327 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 81 deaths. Reported cases are likely to be undercounted, considering the low testing rates.

• On 11 May, The Supreme National Emergency Committee for COVID-19 in Aden has declared Aden an epidemic affected city. This was taken in view of the spread of COVID-19, as well as other infective diseases emerged after the torrential rains and flooding in April.

• During May, there was no major disruption to WFP’s activities caused by the COVID-19 situation. Trainings conducted under the livelihoods activity continued to be on hold in May, with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

• As part of the collective humanitarian response to COVID-19 in Yemen, WFP’s bilateral service provision in May coordinated cargo flights transporting 85 mt of medical supplies to Sana’a and Aden on behalf of several humanitarian partners, notably WHO and UNICEF.

• The mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping Bulletin covering March-April 2020, which included the impact analysis of COVID-19 social distancing measures on peoples’ livelihoods, observed a salary loss or reduction for 31 percent of the interviewed households, compromised access to markets for 35 percent of all households and difficulties in accessing health services for 45 percent.

• In May, the UN Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) operated two flights transporting UN and NGO staff from Sana’a to Addis Ababa to take onward connections. These flights are the first since the Sana’a airport closure in March.

• The Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is being extended up to December 2020. It presents the strategic objectives which will guide the humanitarian operation in Yemen during the second half of 2020.

• The milling operations of the WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills continued in May. As of 19 May, a total of 33,333 mt of wheat flour has been produced and dispatched to WFP warehouses in Sana’a, Ibb, and Aden governorates.