WFP Yemen Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP has activated an alternate work arrangement in all WFP offices in Yemen as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 with exceptions necessary for operational continuity.

To limit exposure to COVID-19, Sana’a airport was closed on 14 March. Airports and land entry points under the control of the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) were closed on 18 March, with the exception of flights for humanitarian purposes. Amman and Djibouti airports, key air hubs for WFP in Yemen, were closed on 17 and 18 March respectively.

Flooding on 25 and 26 March in southern governorates affected more than 4,625 families in 60 IDP sites in Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Hadramaut, Al Maharah, Al Dhalea, and Taiz governorates. The priority needs observed during rapid assessments are for food, dewatering and desludging, tents, nonfood items and plastic sheeting.

Due to the military escalation in Al Jawf governorate, new waves of displaced civilians arrived to Mareb governorate in March. The Rapid Response Mechanisms (RRM) was activated to provide life-saving assistance to the newly displaced households. In March 2020, WFP and rapid response mechanism partners, provided immediate food assistance package to 10,421 families newly displaced in 18 governorates. A total of 4,867 kits were distributed in Mareb, 1,000 in Al Jawf, 888 in Sana’a, 850 in Sa’dah, and 600 in Taiz.

The WFP training on targeting and biometric registration for the central and governorate committees started in Sana'a in March. The training is a key milestone for the exercise.