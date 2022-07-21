WFP Yemen Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

6.7 million people assisted by WFP

41,500 mt of food dispatched

US$ 1.6 million in cash transferred

US$ 1.55 billion six-month net funding requirement (July – December 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP assisted approximately 6.7 million people across its activities in Yemen in June 2022.

• During the calendar month of June, WFP assisted 6.6 million people with general food assistance (GFA):

Approximately 5.7 million people were assisted with inkind food assistance, 876,100 people with commodity vouchers and 6,700 people with cash-based transfers.

• WFP continued dispatching GFA to 13.3 million people, with 41,500 metric tons (mt) of food dispatched over the calendar month. However, due to funding shortfalls WFP in June was forced to further reduce rations to all beneficiary groups: Five million people in IPC Phases 4-5 will receive less than half their daily caloric requirement, while eight million people in IPC Phase 3 will receive just one-third of their daily caloric requirements.

• The inter-agency United Nations Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) assisted 4,413 households (approximately 30,700 people) in June with RRM kits.

This represents approximately double the people assisted in May as the number of newly displaced households registered increased by 55 percent. The RRM is led by UNFPA with UNICEF and WFP as supply partners, and the RRM kit includes ready-to-eat food provided by WFP.

• Since the truce came into effect on 02 April, 28 fuel ships, loaded with 659,800 mt of fuel, had arrived at Al Hodeidah port by the end of June, more fuel than the entire quantity (535,000 mt) that entered during the whole of 2021.

Monitoring and Evaluation

• During the month of June, WFP and contracted thirdparty monitoring companies conducted 1,400 monitoring exercises covering all WFP assistance activities, including on-site monitoring visits and remote monitoring calls.