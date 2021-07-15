WFP Yemen Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

11.9 million people targeted in June 2021

98,800 mt of general food assistance

US$ 10.1 million cash-based transfers US$ 19.9 million food vouchers

US$ 458.2 million six-month net funding requirements (July – December 2021)

Operational Updates

Under the June cycle, WFP targeted 11.9 million people with general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 8.4 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, around 2.3 million people with food vouchers and over 1.2 million people with cash assistance.

In the southern areas, 4.2 million beneficiaries are to be biometrically registered. By the end of June, around 1.75 million beneficiaries have been biometrically registered in the areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG). In November 2020, WFP launched biometric registration and the provision of cash through GFA in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities. By the end of June, around 117,000 people have had their biodata digitized into SCOPE, and nearly 50,000 people were biometrically registered and were either enrolled or ready to be enrolled for cash assistance.

The military escalation in Ma’rib governorate, which started in February 2021, has led to a wave of displacement. By the end of June, 22,000 people are reported displaced, while numbers remain dynamic with high population movement reported in different parts of the governorate. To respond, WFP is targeting internally displaced people (IDPs) who are already registered at the place of re-displacement. In addition, through its rapid response mechanism (RRM) partners, WFP is providing an immediate emergency assistance package, as well as a one-month food ration to newly displaced households. WFP is also verifying some 20,500 new IDPs to be included in its regular assistance.

The WFP Food Security Update (June 2021) reviewed food security trends in Yemen, beyond conflict and COVID-19. More households were unable to consume their minimum food needs during 2021, compared to the previous years due to an increase in global food prices since May 2020, reduction in fuel imports, the surge in global food prices and the volatility of the exchange rate. The update noted that the exchange rate has been oscillating in the areas under the IRG since December 2020. Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable in the areas under Sana’abased authorities. As a result, the cost of the Minimum Food Basket (MFB) has increased remarkably during 2021.

The average MFB cost in June reached YER 9,133/person/month in the areas under the IRG and 6,453/person/month in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities compared to the average MFB cost in December 2020 of 7,497/person/month and 5,445/person/month respectively.