WFP Yemen Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

8.8 million people targeted in June 2020

82,249 mt of general food assistance dispatched

USD 6.4 million cash-based transfers to be made

USD 11.7 million value of redeemed commodities through food vouchers

USD 623 million six-month net funding requirements (August 2020 – January 2021)

Operational Updates

While distributions under the June cycle are ongoing, the May distribution cycle was concluded in June. WFP reached 8.1 million people with general food assistance. Of which, 5.9 million people were assisted with in-kind food rations, 1.6 million people with food vouchers, and some 590,000 people with cash assistance.

In June, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases surpassed the one thousand mark. As of 30 June, WHO reported 1,162 confirmed cases and 313 deaths, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 26 percent. Reported cases are likely to be undercounted, considering the low testing rates.

Signs of a severe fuel crisis have started in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities in the first half of June as a number of fuel vessels continue to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. No major impact on WFP’s operations was reported during June; however, delays were experienced at the district level where smaller trucks are used to deliver food to distribution sites and fuel is not always available. As of 04 July, three commercial oil tankers arrived in Al Hodeidah port.

On 20 June, UNHAS successfully operated the first flight connecting humanitarian staff from Amman to Sana’a since the closure of Queen Alia International Airport on 17 March as a result of COVID-19. A total of nine flights connecting Sana’a, Aden, and Sayun with Amman and Addis Ababa were conducted in June.

As part of the collective humanitarian response to COVID-19 in Yemen, in June, WFP Bilateral Service Provision (BSP) coordinated 17 cargo flights from Dubai, Salalah and Djibouti, transporting more than 1,500 m3 of essential cargo to Yemen for the COVID-19 response. Additionally, BSP shipped 249 containers (9,544 m3) of cargo to Al Hodeidah port from Jeddah, including for the COVID-19 response.