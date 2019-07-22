WFP Yemen Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

10.95 m people assisted in June 2019

109,916.3 mt of general food assistance dispatched

US 21.4 m cash-based and commodity transfers made

US$ 771 m six months (July - December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP reached a total of 10.95 million people with food assistance, of which 8.22 million people received in-kind food assistance, 2.48 million people received food vouchers, and 242,097 people received cash assistance.

• On 17 June, the WFP Executive Director briefed Security Council members on the possibility of a partial suspension of humanitarian assistance in light of ongoing impediments in programme implementation, including the lack of approvals to conduct a targeting and registration exercise. After lengthy negotiations which did not reach an agreement, WFP announced the partial suspension of food assistance on 20 June. Food assistance would be suspended for the June cycle in Sana’a city, affecting 850,000 beneficiaries. WFP is continuing negotiations with the key stakeholders in order to resume distributions as swiftly as possible.

• During the 17 June Security Council session on Yemen, it was stated that violence in the Hudaydah region has decreased, however conflict has increased in other parts of the country such as Dhalea, Hajjah and Taiz governorates.

• The fumigation exercise of 39,000 mt of WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills in Hudaydah has been completed and successful. Preparations are underway to set up the milling process for the wheat, pending lab results on its condition. Milling is expected to start in July.

• WHO reports that the number of new cholera cases and deaths has begun to fall since 08 April, and has continued to do so through till the end of May.

• OCHA reports that June heavy rains and flooding have affected close to 70,000 people in over ten governorates across Yemen, with the worst affected residing in Hajjah. As of 30 June, WFP has assisted 161,973 displaced families in Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates.