WFP Yemen Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

11.03 m people assisted in July 2019

77,963.7 mt of general food assistance dispatched USD 14.3 m cash-based and commodity transfers made

USD 893.8 m six months (September 2019 - February 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• On 18 July, the Executive Director (ED) briefed UN Security Council (UNSC) members that WFP continued to engage Ansar Allah-affiliated authorities in Sana’a in good faith, keeping communication lines open. He stated that substantial progress in discussions had been made and while an agreement was still to be signed, an agreement had been reached “in principle”. He assured the UNSC that should an agreement be reached, WFP was ready to resume food distributions in Sana’a city “within days”. No agreement was reached in July.

• On 30 July, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published the hotspot analysis of 29 of the identified 45 districts with pockets of IPC 5 (Catastrophe) populations identified in the December 2018 IPC assessment. The current analysis indicates that due to the increased provision of humanitarian food assistance in these 29 districts, there are no longer populations in IPC Phase 5 conditions. However, some 1.25 million people are still severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3 and 4 combined) and humanitarian assistance needs to be sustained.

• Between 21-24 July, WFP conducted the second round of one-off food distributions inside Nihm district, a front-line, difficult-to-access area of Sana’a governorate, reaching 906 out of 1,000 households with food assistance. WFP is working to conduct a final distribution at Alfalah food distribution point to the remaining 94 households once all the security arrangements are approved.

• Fumigation works to the last remaining 3,000 mt of wheat in the Red Sea Mills in Hudaydah continues.

The mills originally housed some 51,000 mt of WFP wheat, enough to feed 3.7 million people for one month. A WFP Supply Chain team visited the mills where an assessment of the silos and production lines were conducted. Overall, three production lines with milling capacity are operational, with milling expected to begin shortly.