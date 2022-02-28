WFP Yemen Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

12.9 million people targeted for general food assistance in January

84,800 mt of in-kind general food distributions

22,300 mt through commodity vouchers

US$ 15.6 million in cash transfers

US$ 806.3 million six-month net funding requirement (February 2022 – July 2022)

Operational Updates

• Under the January cycle, WFP targeted 12.9 million people for general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 9.3 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 2.3 million people with commodity vouchers and more than 1.3 million people with cash assistance. Of the 12.9 million beneficiaries, eight million received reduced rations due to funding gaps.

• According to the latest WFP data covering the month of December 2021, food security outcomes in Yemen plateaued at very high levels in December. Nearly half of Yemeni households (47 percent nationwide) reported inadequate food consumption in December, significantly above the “very high” threshold of 40 percent.

• Food affordability, as measured by the average cost of the minimum food basket (MFB) worsened significantly in all areas of Yemen over the course of 2021: As of December 2021, the average cost of the MFB had increased by 119 percent since January 2021 in areas under the IRG, and by 41 percent in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities.

• Fuel shortages continued to be reported across Yemen in January. While WFP and major WFP-contracted transporters have dedicated contingency fuel stocks in place, WFP deliveries could be affected if shortages continue.

• In January, conflict continued in Ma’rib governorate, as well as in the neighbouring governorates of Shabwah and Al Bayda, displacing close to 7,000 people according to IOM. WFP is reviewing and verifying the vulnerability status of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ma’rib governorate ahead of their possible inclusion in WFP’s regular GFA activity. More than 100,000 IDPs had been verified as of early January in the districts of Ma’rib,

Ma’rib City, Raghwan, and Sirwah district.

• Internet connectivity in Yemen was restored on 25 January following a four-day outage. The outage was caused by an airstrike that hit a key telecommunications hub in Al Hodeidah city on 20 January. While internet services were affected across Yemen, the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) worked to provide internet services to UN agencies and humanitarian partners in all hubs.