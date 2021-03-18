WFP Yemen Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

9 million people targeted in February 2021

74,400 mt of general food assistance

US$14.5 million cash-based transfers

US$9.8 million food vouchers

US$479.5 million six-month net funding requirements (March – August 2021)

Operational Updates

Under the February cycle, WFP targeted 9 million people with general food assistance. Of these, 6.1 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, around 1.7 million people with food vouchers and over 1.2 million people with cash assistance.

In the southern areas, 4.25 million beneficiaries are to be biometrically registered. By the end of February, over 1.66 million beneficiaries have been biometrically registered in the areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG). In November 2020, WFP launched the provision of general food assistance through cash transfers in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities. As of 28 February, around 18,800 people have been biometrically registered and activities are proceeding in three districts in Sana’a city, with the aim to reach over 140,000 people within the first phase.

On 21 February, the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Yemen was published. With 20.7 million people in need (66 percent of the population), including 12.1 in acute need (60 percent of those in need) and over 4 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Yemen remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Food insecurity and malnutrition are the main drivers of the needs with 16.2 million people facing high acute food insecurity, Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) 3 or higher.

The IPC nutrition analysis was released on 12 February. The report revealed that in 2021 nearly 2.25 million Yemeni children under the age of five are threatened to suffer from acute malnutrition. During this year, WFP is targeting 3.3 million children and mothers with services to treat and prevent malnutrition in all priority districts, including IDP sites.

The US Department of State revoked the designation of Ansar Allah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on 16 February. The UN and aid organizations welcomed the decision as it will provide profound relief to millions of Yemenis who rely on humanitarian assistance and commercial imports for their basic survival needs.