WFP Yemen Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

12.4 million people assisted in February 2020

124,000 mt of general food assistance dispatched

USD 6.3 million cash-based transfers made

USD 18 million value of redeemed commodities through food vouchers

USD 837 million six-month net funding requirements (March – August 2020)

Operational Updates

• On 03 February, a humanitarian medical bridge became operational for civilians suffering from conditions that cannot be treated inside Yemen. UN flights carried the patients from Sana’a to hospitals in Amman and Cairo, as a temporary solution to reduce the suffering of Yemeni people until a more sustainable solution is reached.

• WFP opened the Healthy School Meals kitchen.

Fresh meals are distributed to 5,750 children in four schools in Aden city, in low income neighbourhoods that host large numbers of IDPs and refugees. They are prepared with locally procured ingredients and in line with nutrition standards and local food culture. The Healthy Kitchen employs a cooking team of 35 staff members, 29 of which are women, and will scale up to reach 10,000 students in Aden by the end of April.

• Milling operations for WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills (RSM) in Hudaydah continued in February. As of 29 February, a total of 23,734 mt of wheat flour were produced which was dispatched to WFP warehouses in Sana’a and Ibb governorates.

• Food commodity prices have risen significantly, and food and other essential goods are becoming inaccessible for millions. The value of the Yemeni riyal has dropped 15 percent in the south and about 7 percent in the north, making life even harder for many families in Yemen, particularly those living across frontlines.

• Armed clashes between Ansar Allah and Internationally Recognized Government forces in Marib, Al Jawf, and Sana’a, led to new waves of displacement. In February, through its Rapid Response Mechanism partners, WFP provided immediate food assistance package to 7,417 newly displaced households, as well as one-month commodity vouchers to 180 newly displaced households from Nihm, and commodity vouchers to 320 households in Marib city and Marib Alwadi.