WFP Yemen Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

13 million people targeted for general food assistance in December

86,800 mt of in-kind general food distributions

18,500 mt through commodity vouchers

US$15.1 million in cash transfers

US$765 million six-month net funding requirement (January 2022 – June 2022)

Operational Updates

• Under the December cycle, WFP targeted 13 million people for general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 9.4 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, 2.3 million people with commodity vouchers and more than 1.3 million people with cash assistance.

• According to the December WFP food security update, the nationwide average rate of inadequate food consumption in Yemen stands at 48 percent, above the “very high” threshold of 40 percent. The rate of inadequate food consumption remains notably higher in areas under the Internationally Recognized Government- IRG (53 percent) as compared to areas under the Sana’a-based authorities (46 percent).

• Data collection for the nationwide 2021 Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment (FSLA) was completed in December. The FSLA results will inform the forthcoming Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, will support WFP programmatic planning for 2022 and will feed into the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview and Humanitarian Response Plan.

• Flights of the United Nations and other international humanitarian organizations to and from Sana’a International Airport, including flights of the WFPmanaged United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), were temporarily suspended from 19 to 27 December due to technical issues with airport communications equipment.

• Conflict continued in Ma’rib governorate in December, and according to IOM Rapid Displacement Tracking more than 91,000 people were displaced in the governorate in 2021. WFP in December worked to finalize the review of the vulnerability status of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ma’rib governorate, ahead of their possible inclusion in WFP’s regular GFA activity. Concurrent with this verification process, WFP concluded a second round of food distributions to the IDPs, with 110,000 IDPs assisted.

• Due to severe funding shortfalls, WFP in December announced rations cuts affecting 8 million people in Yemen. Starting in January 2022, 8 million people will receive reduced rations, while 5 million people living in areas of highest concern will continue to receive regular rations.