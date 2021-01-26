WFP Yemen Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

5.3 million people targeted in December 2020

53,000 mt of general food assistance

USD 7,000 cash-based transfers

USD 6.8 million commodity vouchers

USD 430 million six-month net funding requirements (January – June 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under the December cycle, WFP targeted 5.3 million people with general food assistance. Of these, 4.3 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, around 950,000 people with food vouchers, and some 618 people with cash assistance. On 19 November, local authorities in Aden governorate forcibly entered seven WFP warehouses. While five were vacated the same day, as of 31 December two warehouses remained occupied. Due to the access constraints to the warehouses, dispatches under the December cycle in the south could not be undertaken on time. Dispatches resumed on 14 December and were considered under the January cycle.

• On 23 December, the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) was extended for one additional year, till 31 December 2021.

The structure of the ICSP retains strategic outcomes and existing activities as a continuity. While actual humanitarian needs amount to USD 2.6 billion, WFP, in light of an anticipated reduced funding outlook and continued operational challenges, designed a prioritisation plan to ensure those most vulnerable are assisted first. WFP will assist a total of 12.9 million people with general food assistance while the overall humanitarian response will target 15.6 million people.

• The full report of the countrywide Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) findings was released on 30 December. It estimates that in the first half of 2021, the number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity is anticipated to reach 16.2 million people. For the first time in two years, pockets of IPC 5 (famine-like) conditions are reported, with 47,000 people set to face catastrophic levels of hunger.

• Targeting and biometric registration activities in Sana’a City continued throughout December. On 26 December, the second round of cash distributions for the targeted households in Azal district commenced where 117 households received their cash entitlements. Of which, 62 percent of the households were women-headed.

• On 30 December, an explosion followed by shooting took place at Aden International Airport upon the arrival of the newly formed governmental cabinet, which led to a number of deaths and injuries. On the same day, a scheduled UNHAS flight was en-route to Aden and proceeded directly to Addis Ababa instead. All UN staff were accounted for and reported safe.