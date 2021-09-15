WFP Yemen Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Under the August cycle, WFP targeted 12 million people for general food assistance (GFA). Of these, 8.5 million people were targeted with in-kind food assistance, around 2.3 million people with commodity vouchers and more than 1.2 million people with cash assistance.

The military escalation in Ma’rib governorate, which started in February 2021, has led to a wave of population displacement, and by the end of August, around 24,800 people had been displaced. In August, WFP targeted some 469,500 people with GFA in the governorate. Through its Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) partners, WFP is providing an immediate emergency assistance package, as well as a one-month food ration to newly displaced households. In addition, WFP is preparing to verify the needs and status of some 137,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) reported to be in need of food assistance in Ma’rib. The verification process is planned to start in early September.

In the southern areas, WFP is in the process of biometrically registering 4.2 million beneficiaries. By the end of August, around two million beneficiaries had been biometrically registered in the areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG). In November 2020, WFP launched biometric registration and the provision of GFA (as cash) in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities. By August, the pilot phase targeting has been completed, with over 141,000 people retargeted. Around 118,600 people have had their biodata digitized into SCOPE, and nearly 52,000 people have been biometrically registered and were either enrolled or ready to be enrolled for cash assistance.