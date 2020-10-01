Yemen
WFP Yemen Country Brief, August 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
8.9 million people targeted in August 2020
81,745 mt of general food assistance dispatched
USD 5.9 million cash-based transfers to be made
USD 11.5 million value of redeemed commodities through food vouchers
USD 427 million six-month net funding requirements (October 2020 – March 2021)
Operational Updates
- As of 31 August, WHO reported 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen and 567 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 29 percent. During the month, it was observed that the number of reported cases decreased, but indicators suggest that the virus continues to spread. Reported cases are likely to be undercounted due to limited testing capacity, fear of stigma, and difficulties accessing treatment centres. The collective humanitarian COVID-19 response focused in August on testing, surveillance and case management, as well as procurement and distribution of oxygen and personal protective equipment (PPE). By the end of August, WFP Bilateral Service Provision transported 12,672 m3 of medical supplies and PPE equipment to Yemen by air and sea for the COVID-19 response, with more in the pipeline. Moreover, WFP recruited three physicians in Sana’a, Al Hodeidah and Aden governorates to provide daily follow-up support on staff health status.
- The fuel crisis that started in the first half of June 2020 in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities continued in August. As of 30 August, 21 commercial vessels carrying 506,821 mt of fuel continued to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. Four commercial vessels were permitted to discharge a total of 83,699 mt of fuel during August.
- Since mid-April, heavy rains and severe weather conditions continued in Yemen, resulting in flash floods with reported fatalities and repeated displacement of households as well as damages to infrastructures, homes and shelters. Most affected governorates include Dhamar, Amran, Ma’rib, Sana’a City, Al Hodeidah, Hajjah, Al Mahwit, Ibb, Ad Dali’, Abyan and Aden. WFP is prioritising general food distributions (GFD) in floods-affected areas, while conducting localised assessments in coordination with humanitarian partners. Additionally, WFP assisted 3,000 flood-affected households with one-month general food distribution (GFD) in Amran, Dhamar, Ma’rib and Al Jawf. WFP also assisted 8,855 flood-affected households with immediate response rations (IRR) in 17 affected governorates in August.
- The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen released a statement highlighting that half of the UN’s major programmes in Yemen were impacted by the lack of funding, and thus were forced to close or reduce drastically.