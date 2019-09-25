WFP Yemen Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

12.43 m people assisted in August 2019

116,332.4 mt of general food assistance dispatched

USD 23.4 m cash-based and commodity transfers made

USD 601 m six months (September 2019 - February 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In early August, WFP signed an agreement in Sana’a with the National Authority for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Response (NAMCHA) detailing a new and independent beneficiary selection and biometric registration process. On 09 August, WFP released a statement announcing the resumption of humanitarian food assistance in Sana’a city affected by the partial suspension since 20 June. Dispatches to Sana’a city commenced on 13 August.

• In August, the security situation in the southern governorates remained volatile. Since 10 August, armed clashes between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) forces erupted in Aden and spread to Abyan and Shabwa governorates, with control of key facilities shifting continuously and affecting WFP operations. To ensure staff safety and security, national staff worked from home while a total of 101 UN and international NGO staff were relocated to Djibouti via trips on WFP chartered vessels. As of 31 August, all WFP staff remaining in Aden are safe and accounted for and the situation is being closely monitored.

• On 07 August, NAMCHA called on local and international humanitarian agencies to assist families affected by heavy rains and floods, with Al Mahweet and Hudaydah governorates particularly affected. In addition to damage to shelter and infrastructure, OCHA estimated that 5,300 families are affected. WFP is coordinating with partners to provide immediate response rations to those displaced through the rapid response mechanism. The rations cover the needs of a family for five days.

• On 20 August, the UN Security Council convened to discuss the situation in Yemen. The UN Special Envoy to Yemen stated that the peace process is more urgent than ever, while The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs stressed the urgent humanitarian funding needs due to pledges not being allocated and disbursed.