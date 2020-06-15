WFP Yemen Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

8.6 million people assisted in April 2020

82,203 mt of general food assistance dispatched

USD 6.4 million cash-based transfers made

USD 11.8 million value of redeemed commodities through food vouchers

USD 634 million six-month net funding requirements (June – November 2020)

Operational Updates • On 10 April, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Yemen was diagnosed in Ash Shihr district in Hadramout governorate.

• In April, WFP continued to operate on an alternate remote work arrangement in all WFP offices in Yemen as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 with exceptions necessary for operational continuity. WFP operations remained mostly unaffected in April, except for school feeding due to the early closure of schools, and food assistance for training. Activities are ongoing with precautionary measures set in place to prevent crowding, with distributions staggered over several days.

• During the April distribution cycle in light of anticipated funding shortages and in a bid to stretch available resources, WFP implemented a reduction in the levels of assistance provided in the northern areas. The reduction came as a result of eroded confidence in the operation, following the delays in implementation of some elements required for full assurances. WFP continues to work with the authorities to resolve these issues to allow for a conducive operating environment for both WFP and donors to reinstate full assistance as soon as possible.

• WFP supported the quarantine centres established in Yemen with immediate response rations (IRR) to cover the quarantine period. As of 2 May, WFP and its rapid response mechanism (RRM) partners have assisted 9,080 individuals with 3,061 RRM kits in 38 quarantine centres in nine governorates.

• Heavy rain in mid-April affected thousands of households in Sana'a and Mareb. On 21 April, floods in Aden resulted in eight fatalities, and more than 14,700 people are reported displaced across 21 sites for internally displaced people. WFP provided 18.7 mt of food as one-month ration to 207 households in Sanhan district and 73 mt of mixed commodities to 811 families in Sana'a city. In Aden, WFP assisted 2,000 families with hot meals for three days, followed by 1,500 IRR kits and 2,000 high-energy biscuits.