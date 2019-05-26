WFP Yemen Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

10.2 m people assisted in April 2019

109,447 mt of general food assistance dispatched

US$ 21 m cash-based and commodity transfers made

US$ 621.8 m six months (May - October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP provided general food assistance (GFA) to 10,169,814 people, 82 percent of the monthly target of 12,371,974 million people. Of this, 7,350,522 received in-kind assistance, 2,658,957 received commodity vouchers and 160,335 received unrestricted cash.

• WFP continues to negotiate on regaining access to the Red Sea Mills in Hudaydah, which contain some 51,000 mt of WFP wheat – enough to feed 3.7 million people for one month. An assessment mission scheduled for 02 April was cancelled due to security concerns. Some 70 percent of the wheat stored could be extracted, fumigated and milled for consumption, but it’s expected to decline as delays continue.

• Fuel shortages across de-facto authorities controlled areas were witnessed throughout most of April, as fuel tankers were refused entry to Hudaydah port. The price of fuel soared to USD 20-30 per one jerry can on the black market and milelong queues occurred in major cities. Shortages started to subside around the third week of April when fuel vessels were granted clearance.

• During the UN Security Council meeting of 15 April, the Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs stated that over 200,000 suspected cholera cases have been reported in 2019. WFP and WHO are partnering to distribute oral rehydration salts (ORS), so far to over 1.7 million people in 48 districts deemed at high risk of cholera, using WFP’s established food distribution network.

• The humanitarian situation in Hajjah governorate has significantly deteriorated due to the ongoing conflict and the lack of humanitarian access in many districts. OCHA reports that around 68,000 families are displaced in 2019. Several missions were conducted in Hajjah to assess the situation, progress on operations and ascertain needs and