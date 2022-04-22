WFP welcomes US$1 million from the Government of the Republic of Korea to support Yemen

SANA’A / SEOUL - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a US$1.5 million contribution from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea to provide humanitarian assistance in Yemen.

“We are immensely grateful to the Korean Government and people of Korea for their commitment to helping the most needy in Yemen," said WFP Representative to Yemen, Richard Ragan. “Korea is and always has been such an important partner for us and their support, particularly at a time when there are so many other global demands, is deeply appreciated.”

WFP recently warned that the desperate levels of hunger in war-torn Yemen are set to become catastrophic as the war in Ukraine pushes up food prices and a nearly US$ 900-million funding gap makes further cuts in food assistance ever more certain. WFP was forced to reduce food rations for eight million people at the beginning of the year due to a shortage of funds. For now, five million people who are at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions have continued to receive a full food ration. But unless new funds arrive, further reductions will be unavoidable. WFP is currently only 31 percent funded to provide food assistance for 13 million people over the coming six months.

