10 Feb 2020

WFP Welcomes China's contribution for food assistance to four countries

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original

BEIJING - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of China have recently signed agreements to provide food assistance to Yemen, Lesotho, Dominican Republic, and the Republic of Congo to respond to their food needs outlined in recent Humanitarian Response Plans.

The agreements were signed by WFP’s high-level management and the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). Established in 2018, CIDCA is China’s new governmental agency that oversees foreign aid.

More than 400,000 vulnerable people in the four countries will benefit from China’s contribution, which will allow WFP to procure 6631 metric tons of food to provide critical food rations such as wheat flour, rice, beans, vegetable oil, as well as specialized nutritious food including fortified corn bean flour, Super Cereal and Super Cereal Plus to prevent malnutrition among women and young children.

The contribution was made under the framework of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund to support the four countries, which face serious food insecurity challenges.

“WFP is grateful for this new contribution from China, which comes at a critical time, and enables WFP to sustain ongoing relief and recovery assistance,” Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative said. “China’s support is a life-line for these vulnerable people who rely on WFP’s ability to continue covering their most basic food needs.”

China has provided continual and concrete support to WFP’s humanitarian operations in various countries and regions in recent years, contributing significantly to WFP’s mission of saving lives and changing lives.

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

