WFP - UNHAS Humanitarian Air Service User Guide, 2019

Brief Introduction:

This user guide is a part of UNHAS-YEMEN SAOP. The purpose of the user guide is to provide clear procedures for UNHAS user group about the booking process and passenger movement, policies and regulations.

The USER GUIDE TO UNHAS-YEMEN SERVICES

To start using UNHAS – Yemen services and book a flight, please follow the below steps. All information will be made available on www.logcluster.org

Register a Booking Focal Point

(1) Decide who within your organization will be the designated Focal Point (FP) for making bookings with UNHAS*.

(2) Send the FP’s full contact details including a FP assignment form found on (www.logcluster.org) to unhas.yemen@wfp.org to register as FP.

FP Assignment form should be signed by the organization’s CD and/or Representative and should be sent to UNHAS in PDF and Soft copy. Focal points can determine the eligibility of passengers, and be solely responsible for the contents of all booking forms forwarded by his/her organization. Furthermore, focal points e-mail addresses/signatures will be the only authorized source of booking.