20 Jan 2019

WFP - UNHAS Humanitarian Air Service User Guide, 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 20 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

Brief Introduction:

This user guide is a part of UNHAS-YEMEN SAOP. The purpose of the user guide is to provide clear procedures for UNHAS user group about the booking process and passenger movement, policies and regulations.

The USER GUIDE TO UNHAS-YEMEN SERVICES

To start using UNHAS – Yemen services and book a flight, please follow the below steps. All information will be made available on www.logcluster.org

  • Register a Booking Focal Point

(1) Decide who within your organization will be the designated Focal Point (FP) for making bookings with UNHAS*.

(2) Send the FP’s full contact details including a FP assignment form found on (www.logcluster.org) to unhas.yemen@wfp.org to register as FP.

FP Assignment form should be signed by the organization’s CD and/or Representative and should be sent to UNHAS in PDF and Soft copy. Focal points can determine the eligibility of passengers, and be solely responsible for the contents of all booking forms forwarded by his/her organization. Furthermore, focal points e-mail addresses/signatures will be the only authorized source of booking.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.