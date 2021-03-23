Welcoming Saudi Arabia’s Announced Support for Negotiated Settlement in Yemen, Secretary-General Stresses People’s Needs Must be Placed above all Others

SG/SM/20647

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson of UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on steps to help end the fighting and restart the political process in Yemen. He expresses his thanks to the Kingdom for its support for the United Nations efforts.

The Secretary-General welcomes all steps aimed at bringing the parties closer to a resolution in line with the efforts by his Special Envoy, Martin Griffiths, to secure a nationwide ceasefire, the re-opening of Sana’a airport, the regular flow of fuel and other commodities into Yemen through Hudaydah port and move to an inclusive political process to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement to end the conflict.

As the conflict in Yemen enters its seventh year, Yemenis continue to face a dire humanitarian situation, including the prospect of a large-scale famine, while a significant funding gap remains. Underlining that the needs of the Yemeni people must be put above any other considerations, the Secretary-General calls for fuel ships to be urgently allowed into the port of Hudaydah and for the removal of obstacles to domestic distribution.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to seize this opportunity and work with his Special Envoy on the way forward in good faith and without preconditions. He reiterates that all actors and stakeholders must do their utmost to facilitate an immediate agreement that brings Yemen back to a path towards peace.

