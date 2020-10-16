Welcoming Further Release of Detainees in Yemen, Secretary-General Says Prisoner Exchange is Proof Breakthrough Can Be Achieved through Dialogue, Compromise

SG/SM/20345

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the further release of detainees by the Yemeni parties on 15 and 16 October, in line with the agreement reached on 27 September for the release of over 1,000 people who had been detained in connection with the conflict.

This is an important step in the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement and is the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict. It is proof that important breakthroughs can be achieved through dialogue and compromise.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to continue on this path in their engagement with his Special Envoy, in good faith and without preconditions, to finalize the Joint Declaration, consisting of a nationwide ceasefire, economic and humanitarian measures, as well as the resumption of a comprehensive, inclusive political process to end the war.

