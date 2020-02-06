Weak links: Challenging the climate & migration paradigm in the Horn of Africa & Yemen, MMC Briefing Paper, February 2020

Executive Summary

When mobility drivers are scrutinised and climate change is found to play a role in movement, it remains difficult to determine the extent of its influence. “Misleading claims about mass migration induced by climate change continue to surface in both academia and policy.” 1 There are arguments to indicate that research needs to move beyond simplistic assumptions so that it “more accurately advances knowledge of the nexus between human mobility and climate change”.2 Some advocate a shift towards adopting the more flexible concepts of “climate mobility” and “climate immobility” instead of the more rigid “climate-induced migration”.3 Despite some evidence for climate-induced cross-border movement, there is a strong likelihood that involuntary immobility will become the biggest and most relevant issue in the Horn of Africa when it comes to the link between environment and mobility.

This paper will show that although conditions in the Horn of Africa and Yemen are variously characterised by conflict, authoritarian regimes, poor governance, poverty, and mass displacement, along with harsh environments that produce negative climate change impacts, there is scant evidence that these impacts cause intercontinental and interregional mixed migration. The linkages are hard to locate. Climate change and environmental stressors cannot easily be disaggregated from the wide range of factors affecting populations, and even where some disaggregation is evident the results are not seen in the volume, direction, or destination choices of those affected.

Instead, despite a wide range of deteriorating conditions and significant degradation of the environment creating mass displacement, these mobility patterns are heterogeneous, nonlinear, and multi-directional. Internal mobility (forced displacement and steady urbanisation) stands out as the primary consequence of combined factors affecting populations, but the patterns of those in cross-border (especially regional and intercontinental) movement in mixed flows offer no clear correlation to climate.

These findings – a strong presence of internal climate mobilities and a weak presence of external climate mobilities – conform to those of various studies cited in this paper. However, they by no means preclude the possibility of important changes in mobility patterns in the future as the negative impact of climate change further bites into the fabric of economy, politics, and sustainable development in these countries. The fact that there is a paucity of evidence that the impact of climate change directly causes conflict or external movement today does not mean that it will not do so in the short- or medium-term future. Indeed, it is hard to see how it will not, given the scale of impact that climate is expected to have in the region and the likely importance it will have on people’s lives, their economies, politics, and options.

Section 1 of this paper sets the scene by introducing the critical elements of the current mobility/environment discussion.

Section 2 consists of thumbnail sketches of the geography, environmental conditions, climate change dynamics, and mixed migration patterns in Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia,

Somalia and Yemen.

Section 3 pans out from previous section’s countryspecific case studies to provide a regional, comparative picture of the relationship between climate change and mixed migration.

Section 4 highlights several global and regional policy responses to the current and future impact of climate change on mobility.

By way of a conclusion to this paper, Section 5 explores future expectations of climate change and its impact in the region.