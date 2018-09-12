WASH Needs Assessment Report in Al Udayn District, Ibb Governorate (August 2018)

Executive Summary]

August 20th, 2018, RDP conducted the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Needs Assessment in five areas (Shalaf, Wadi Al-dor, Qesa’a Halian, Jabal Bahri, Bilad Al-Muliki) of Al Udayn district,

Ibb Governorate.

The purpose of the WASH Needs Assessment is to:

Determine the current situation of WASH sector in Al Udayn district.

Find out the causes behind a great level of negative health impacts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier that Yemen may be on the verge of a third wave of cholera epidemic, which could be deadlier than previous ones because of widespread malnutrition in the war-torn country. (WHO) reported that an increasing number of cases in several heavily populated areas over the past few weeks indicate the country may be on the cusp of a third major wave of this deadly disease. Yemen Emergency Operations Center (EOC) also reported that since the beginning of January to August 5th , 2018, there have been 111,528 suspected cholera cases and 108 associated deaths, (CFR 0.09%). That report was followed by a weekly update for the period Aug 5th - Aug 11th , which indicates that the total number of EOC cases was 6891 cases, of which 1571 have been confirmed by culture.

According to Yemen Rainfall Assessment issued on Monday 13th of August 2018, the largest rainfall accumulations were estimated to be across some cities, Ibb one of them, and will be dominated by the daily cycle of afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the next weeks. Al Udayn district is a Cholera priority district, has a heavy rainfall and upcoming rainy days which increase the fear of spreading Cholera. Al Udayn district is also classified as one of the famine priority districts of Ibb Governorate. Therefore, this assessment has been conducted to determine the current situation of WASH gaps and recommendations that contribute to improve public health.

Throughout 17 locations in Al-Udayn district, the WASH surveys covered 110 HHs of1103 individuals – including 110 children under five, 96 people with disabilities, 54 pregnant/lactating women, and 91 adults over 60 years old). Clearly, the assessment data has been collected from household questionnaires, focus group discussions, key informants, and observation. It includes the methodology of assessment, key findings and recommendations.

The WASH Needs Assessment indicated that the conditions in Al Udayn district does not meet multiple Sphere minimum standards and indicators as shown below: