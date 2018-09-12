WASH Needs Assessment Report in Al Udayn District, Ibb Governorate (August 2018)
Executive Summary
August 20th, 2018, RDP conducted the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Needs Assessment in five areas (Shalaf, Wadi Al-dor, Qesa’a Halian, Jabal Bahri, Bilad Al-Muliki) of Al Udayn district,
Ibb Governorate.
The purpose of the WASH Needs Assessment is to:
Determine the current situation of WASH sector in Al Udayn district.
Find out the causes behind a great level of negative health impacts.
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier that Yemen may be on the verge of a third wave of cholera epidemic, which could be deadlier than previous ones because of widespread malnutrition in the war-torn country. (WHO) reported that an increasing number of cases in several heavily populated areas over the past few weeks indicate the country may be on the cusp of a third major wave of this deadly disease. Yemen Emergency Operations Center (EOC) also reported that since the beginning of January to August 5th , 2018, there have been 111,528 suspected cholera cases and 108 associated deaths, (CFR 0.09%). That report was followed by a weekly update for the period Aug 5th - Aug 11th , which indicates that the total number of EOC cases was 6891 cases, of which 1571 have been confirmed by culture.
According to Yemen Rainfall Assessment issued on Monday 13th of August 2018, the largest rainfall accumulations were estimated to be across some cities, Ibb one of them, and will be dominated by the daily cycle of afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the next weeks. Al Udayn district is a Cholera priority district, has a heavy rainfall and upcoming rainy days which increase the fear of spreading Cholera. Al Udayn district is also classified as one of the famine priority districts of Ibb Governorate. Therefore, this assessment has been conducted to determine the current situation of WASH gaps and recommendations that contribute to improve public health.
Throughout 17 locations in Al-Udayn district, the WASH surveys covered 110 HHs of1103 individuals – including 110 children under five, 96 people with disabilities, 54 pregnant/lactating women, and 91 adults over 60 years old). Clearly, the assessment data has been collected from household questionnaires, focus group discussions, key informants, and observation. It includes the methodology of assessment, key findings and recommendations.
The WASH Needs Assessment indicated that the conditions in Al Udayn district does not meet multiple Sphere minimum standards and indicators as shown below:
Water Quantity: 24% of households surveyed in five areas (Shalaf, Wadi Al-dor, Qesa’a Halian, Jabal Bahri, Bilad Al-Muliki) use less than 15 liters/person/day while 49% use 15-40 liters/person/day, bearing in mind that the assessment has been conducted in a rainy season where there was abundant water in the targeted areas. Additionally, most households have livestock which shared water with them.
Up to 25% of HHs spend more than two hours to go to the main water point, fetch water, and return, 19% spend 30 minutes up to 1 hour while 11% spend (1 – 2hours).
34% of HHs indicated that the timing of distance and queuing is considered as a problem. 28% of households surveyed in the five areas use unprotected rainwater tanks and 27% use unprotected spring.
51% of households use other sources of water as 43% of them collect the rain water from houses’ roofs to jerry cans.
55% of HHs do not have enough quantity of water in the last 30 days. Besides, 48% of them reduce water for hygiene practices, 47% go to fetch water from a further water point.
63% of HHs have issues related to the taste, look, and smell of the main water source for the last 30 days in which 97% of them complained of its bad taste.
81% of HHs do not treat the drinking water because 74% of them don’t have materials for water purification/treatment.
44% of HHs surveyed use flush latrine to the open and 34% use Pit latrine-open/without slab which considered as unimproved latrine types that lead to increase contamination.
85% of HHs in need to procure hygiene items, but they could not find or afford during the last 30 days.
95% of HHs do not have hand washing facilities, and 34% of them do not have soap.
48% of HHs bury or burn the garbage while 34% of HHs leave garbage in public areas.