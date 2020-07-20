Wartime - Disadvantaged Childhood - CSSW and UNICEF Protect flowers and innocence in seven districts of Marib Governorate

Exclusive:

"Long live to look after childhood" .. With this phrase, Abu Ammar expressed thanks to the liberal hands who saved his child from disability and death.

The nine-year-old child Ammar went out to play with his peers next to his house in Marib Governorate, in search of a little fun the prevailing the distress.

He did not know that the sky of the neighborhood would rain fragments of fire, and that a fragment would draw the atrocity of the war on his head.

The shrapnel left a devastating effect on the child’s body and mind. His father became perplexed, a weary poor, who has been displaced from Ibb due to the current war.

In a moment of despair, UNIECF and CSSW opened opportunity of hope by putting their kind hands on the wound, thanks to the Integrated Multi-Sectoral Response Project IMSRP.

A surgery was performed to implant a bone for of the child's head Ammar in a hospital of Hadramout Governorate. Having received medical treatment, the child rehabilitated mentally and physically. Joy and happiness returned to the family like many others in a war-torn country.

Childhood Aid

According to the United Nations, the war in Yemen contributed to the displacement of nearly four million people. It created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

There are groups more vulnerable to risk, strongly affected by conflict, and need intervention and assistance. Of these are the children, a situation that CSSW really responded to by the integrated response project, which achieved notable success reflected by the figures of beneficiaries.

In partnership with the Health and Population Bureau and funded by UNICEF, the project was implemented in seven districts of Marib Governorate, including Marib Al-Madinah, Harib, Sirwah, Madghal, Majzar, Raghwan and Al-Wadi during the period from April 2019 to April 2020. The project will continue its services until September 2020.

Among other goals, the project includes:

Identify children affected by conflict

Identify survivors of gender-based violence issues

Cases management

Ascertaining response to children's needs,

Providing medical, physical and psychological rehabilitation to vulnerable children

In his speech, CSSW Chairman, Yahya Al-Daba, said that the IMSRP project directly accommodated the needs of children. He added: "Many children in need of project services have been approached in the targeted districts, and retrieved the innocent life, services and care they once enjoyed”.

Child Protection

Among other major components, the project included protection. It identified protection issues for conflict-affected children experiencing difficult access to health services.

Several protection functions facilitated approaching these children and helped them benefit from the project services in the targeted districts during the project period. Around 21,442 individuals benefited from these achievements.

In addition, these tasks covered the following areas:

Establishing child protection networks

Building the capacity of its members

Transportation and accommodation for children referred outside of Marib

Awareness-raising workshops, courses and sessions

Provision of cash assistance to survivors of gender-based violence.

CSSW Secretary General Dr. Abdulwase Alwasea assured that the achievements ensured the care of these children who are most at risk, and they are either injured or disabled, pointing to the comprehensive response to protect the child, as well as emergency and specialized medical support to save lives and improve the livelihoods and life.

Stimulation of 15 facilites

A component of the CSSW-undertaken UNICEF-funded the IMSRP project is health support and addressing malnutrition.

This component included various tasks, including:

Awareness campaigns

Health facilities rehabilitation

Reproductive health services

Building the capacity of health workers

Immunization services

The IMSRP project stimulated 15 health facilities providing primary health care services. 353 health workers trained on integrated care courses for the sick child and community-based malnutrition.

The project benefited 8628 caregivers to children to learn the proper child feeding practices. 57,138 children benefited from welfare services, vaccination, immunization doses, tests and nutrients.

17,109 women also benefited from the services of pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. IMSRP conducted 20 workshops for stakeholders from health offices, to identify gaps in the health information system and to determine the development requirements, with a completion rate of 100%.

Water, hygiene and environmental sanitation

This is the third component of IMSRP, benefiting 56,510 families, as follows:

12,600 families benefited from hygiene kits.

26,212 families benefited from the safe collection and disposal of solid waste, sewage discharge, and general hygiene at IDPs communities.

12,249 families benefited from 1416 awareness sessions in the targeted camps.

5449 families benefited from home visits.

Added to this the training of:

103 members of the beneficiary committees for the targeted water projects.

49 volunteers on health practices.

Not to mention the implementation of construction and rehabilitation works to improve water and sanitation services for 15 health facilities in the targeted districts within this successful CSSW-undertaken IMSRP.

Impressive Efforts

CSSW director general Riyadh Mohammed indicated that CSSW successfully completed such achievements thanks to its joint efforts with government agencies in partnership and funding from UNIECF, in addition to its distinguished relations with bodies and organizations inside and outside Yemen.

These efforts were not without obstacles in a country witnessing continuous war.

Such obstacles include among other things:

many medical cases needing medical intervention.

lack of medical service providers from organizations to other groups that are not targeted by IMSRP.

continuous large flow of IDPs to Marib.

However, CSSW successfully triumphed over such obstacles by virtue of its long experience as a reliable, independent and impartial association. With its partners, CSSW contributed to the alleviation of the suffering of children in Marib, especially those exposed to violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation. It also raised the level of societal awareness on child protection issues with notable impact.