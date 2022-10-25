The War and Pandemic

“I had to walk on foot with my little children for almost five kilometres under the hot blazing sun and above the burning sand until we reached a path to get a ride,” Fatima said.

Fatima was an educated housewife; years before the war began, she had a clinical laboratory diploma, got married, and lived a happy life with her husband and family. However, the fury of the conflict has taken her happiness and joy; the war had sent her husband to heaven, leaving her to be the mother and father of their kids. Mrs. Mujawash's grieve and agony did not stop her not to work for securing bread for her toddlers. Her father`s family had left Al Khokah because of the heavy fire and terror.

“I had no one to back me up or support to alleviate my pain and grieve.” She spoke. The brave mother had decided to take her chances and fled with her children following her family to save her precious treasure (her kids) At the nights when she lies on the shaded ground; she starts flashbacking her memories, childhood, home, neighbors, and her happiest days with her husband. “I can still hear my kids and husband's laughter when playing in front of the house.” She revealed.

“ I felt so lonely and dark”. She spoke. Fatima continued, “I was finding it difficult with every breath I took. I was struggling to save my life to go back to my children.” One of the quarantine medical staff told her that “Our duty toward you is to help you fight the virus. There is no vaccination or magic can save you right now. You have your strong will to get better, think of people who give you the strength.” That moment, she thought of her kids.

After passing hard long days, she recovered her health and will back and got back to her displacement house where her kids were waiting with passion for their beloved mom. Fatima sought medical counseling as one of the beneficiaries from RH counseling services that are supported by BFD, funded by UNFPA. Those were the last words Fatima spoke to us. “The displacement and the pandemic have changed my life; they made me strong; I did things no one could imagine or endure. However, I am passionate to get back home with my kids. I hope one day, the pandemic and war will perish from the earth of my country"