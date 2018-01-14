WAM reports suffering of Houthi landmine victims

AL MUKHA, 13th January, 2018 (WAM) -- The UAE Armed Forces Military Engineers, the coalition forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen, and the Sudanese forces within the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia, have carried out de-mining of the improvised explosive devices, IED, planted by the Houthi militias in the roads used by residents of the western coast areas of Yemen.

Some local and international rights reports have revealed that Houthi militias have planted more than half a million mines in the liberated Yemeni provinces, including internationally banned mines that have killed hundreds of civilians and caused thousands of permanent disabilities to others.

Al-Houthi's landmine victims, who were interviewed by the UAE's Emirates News Agency, WAM, said the mines and explosive devices targeted not only civilians but also animals.

Abdelmajid Abdu, one of the injured civilians, was playing with his friends outside his house when a small explosive device blasted on his body, causing him permanent disability.

"I did not feel anything after the explosion. I later learned that some civilians had taken me to Al Mukha General Hospital and then to Aden, as my hands were amputated because of the blast," he said.

The story of Rawdah Ahmed Al-Taweel is another example of the terror led by Al Houthi militias, who have blown up the dreams of a whole family after the brother was killed and the sister and mother were severely injured.

"When I was in the car with my brother and mother, we were surprised by a mine explosion next to the car. I was severely injured, yet I ran out of the car with my mother and hit something hard on the road," said Al-Taweel.

She stated that after this tragic incident, she was transferred to Al-Mukha General Hospital and from there to the city of Aden in order to receive the necessary treatment.

The Al-Houthi militia terrorised Yemeni citizen Hazem Abdullah Ra'i when he decided to take a car with a number of his countrymen in order to earn a living. However, Houthi's mines blew up on his body leaving him with an amputated foot.

"As the car was passing on the road, we were surprised by a roadside bomb that killed the driver and the passenger sitting next to him and left us severely injured. We were taken to the General Hospital and then to Aden because of the severity of our injuries, as my foot was amputated," Ra’i added.

He further said he was thankful to the UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent for their continuous support and care to alleviate their sufferings.

WAM/ Farah Heiba

WAM/Rasha Abubaker