Vocational training program in culinary arts launched in Mukalla

Last Sunday, HUMAN ACCESS launched a training program on culinary arts in Mukalla city, Hadramout governorate, as part of the Protection and Livelihood Support Project (Safe Space for Women and Girls), funded by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

In a 20-day training, the trainees will be trained in culinary arts skills by an expert trainer and chef that aims to empower 15 displaced women and girls with the knowledge and skills to master culinary skills, encourage them to own their own businesses and create new sources of income to improve their social and living conditions.