Visit of EU humanitarian officials to Yemen [EN/AR]

The co-chairs of the Yemen Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM), the European Union Deputy Director-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), Michael Koehler, and the Deputy Director-General responsible for Humanitarian Affairs at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Carl Skau, have conducted an official humanitarian mission to Yemen from 15 to 19 February 2022. They were joined by the Deputy Director-General/Head of Humanitarian Aid Department of Switzerland, Manuel Bessler.

They assessed the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Yemen and future humanitarian aid needs. Their joint humanitarian mission included visits to emergency projects implemented by humanitarian partners and meetings with key humanitarian stakeholders in both the Northern and the Southern regions of Yemen. In particular, the purpose of the mission was to advocate for further improvements of the humanitarian operating environment, insist on facilitation of humanitarian access to improve conditions for a principled and accountable humanitarian response, ensure better protection of civilians and urge all parties to the conflict to abide by the core principles of IHL. This is in line with and building on the priorities agreed by humanitarian actors and donors in the frame of the SOM process, co-chaired by Sweden and the EU.

Yemen is home to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The conflict in the country started more than seven years ago. Today, over 20 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection while the situation is worsening because of increasing violence and deepening economic crisis.

“The EU is committed to continue providing life-saving support to the people of Yemen. This visit is an opportunity for exchanges with the Government of Yemen and with humanitarian representatives of Ansar Allah with a view to improving conditions for an effective, accountable and principled delivery of humanitarian aid to those that need it most”, said Michael Koehler.

“Humanitarian action faces many challenges in Yemen today, and humanitarian UN agencies and NGOs operating on the ground must know that they have our full support. Maintaining a constructive dialogue with the parties to support a principled response, avoid any politicisation of aid, and to protect the civilian population, is more essential than ever”, said Carl Skau

Humanitarian aid alone will not be enough to mitigate the impact of seven years of war and economic crisis. But while political efforts aiming at a peaceful resolution to the conflict continue and the economic drivers of the crisis are addressed, humanitarian assistance needs to be facilitated by all stakeholders, with the support of the international community” said both co-chairs.

Background:

The European Union

In 2021, the EU has allocated EUR 134 million in humanitarian aid for those affected by the conflict in Yemen, in addition to EUR 75 million in development funding.

Since the beginning of the war in 2015, the EU has contributed over EUR 1.1 billion to respond to the crisis in Yemen, including EUR 692 million in humanitarian aid and €393 million in development assistance.

EU humanitarian aid includes food assistance, health care and education, protection as well as water, shelter, and improved hygiene services in conflict-affected areas and to displaced populations, including stranded migrants. EU funding also contributes to reducing malnutrition rates among women and children and supports the treatment of severely malnourished children who are at high risk of dying.

Sweden

In 2021 Sweden, through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), provided over SEK 386 million to a multitude of sectors of the humanitarian response in Yemen, focusing in particular on food security and livelihoods, water and sanitation, health, and protection. Since the outbreak of the conflict, Sweden has contributed close to SEK 2 billion to the humanitarian response in the country. This includes support to sustained food and nutrition security, reduced vulnerability and strengthened resilience of crisis-affected communities in Yemen through creation of livelihoods and access to basic services.

Sweden’s strategy for regional development cooperation with the Middle East and North Africa for 2021-2025 includes a window that particularly targets Yemen. Through the strategy, Sweden will i.a. contribute to increased access to basic services and enhanced resilience.