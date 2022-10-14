Violence in Yemen During the UN-Mediated Truce: April-October 2022

On 2 October 2022, the UN-mediated truce in Yemen came to an end as the warring sides rejected a proposal presented by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to extend and expand the agreement (Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, 2 October 2022). The truce had first come into effect on 2 April 2022 and was renewed twice for two-month periods, in June and August. Among other things, it provided for a halt to offensive military operations by both the Houthi and Internationally Recognized Government (IRG)1 sides. Overall, the six months of truce brought several tangible benefits to the Yemeni population, including improved access to humanitarian aid (ReliefWeb, 31 May 2022), greater economic opportunities (ACAPS, 17 May 2022), and a significant reduction in violence and casualties countrywide. ACLED's report on the first two months of truce highlighted that April and May 2022 saw the lowest levels of reported fatalities from political violence in Yemen since January 2015. This trend has continued for the whole truce period: reported fatalities from political violence between April and September 2022 have consistently been lower than any other month since January 2015.

These outstanding achievements should not conceal the fact that political violence continued to befall Yemen even during the truce. Between April and September 2022, ACLED records an average of more than 200 reported deaths per month from organized political violence across the country. Although much lower than what was recorded before the truce, when the reported fatality average stood at over 1,750 per month from January 2015 until March 2022, this number is still alarmingly high when measured on a global scale. Critically, civilian fatalities accounted for 22% of the overall reported fatalities during the truce, a disproportionately high ratio compared to pre-truce trends. Three factors contribute to an explanation for the high incidence of civilian fatalities during the truce: the widespread presence of explosive remnants of war, including mines on land and at sea, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance; increased civilian mobility in former conflict areas; and continued violence in key conflict areas, such as the city of Taizz.

This report interrogates why the conflict in Yemen, despite a months-long truce, has continued to claim the lives of hundreds of civilians and combatants, highlighting how ongoing political violence could constitute a challenge for achieving sustainable peace in the near future. The report identifies four main drivers of protracted political violence during the truce: continued violence between Houthi and IRG forces; competition within the anti-Houthi camp; resurgence in activity from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula; and increase in tribal violence. While political negotiations continue behind the curtains, a thorough understanding of these dynamics will help identify the underlying factors that might continue to fuel political violence in case of a renewal of the truce.