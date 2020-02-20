As violence escalates, 37 children among those killed and injured in the attack in Al-Jawf, north of Yemen

From Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UNICEF Representative in Yemen

SANA’A, 20 February 2020 – “UNICEF is sad to confirm that the recent attack in Al-Jawf, north of Yemen, on 15 February, took the lives of 19 children (eight boys and 11 girls) and injured another 18 (nine boys and another nine girls).

“We were hopeful that peace would be on the horizon in Yemen, but the worrying escalation of violence over the past few weeks is a harsh reminder that children in Yemen continue to carry the heaviest burden of the conflict.

“UNICEF reiterates its plea to all parties to the conflict to protect the lives of children by first and foremost putting an end to this brutal war. A sustained commitment to peace in Yemen is the only way that the global community can fully deliver on our commitment to protect the rights of every child in this country.

“The daily suffering of children in Yemen should not be forgotten or go unnoticed”.

