Video News Release on impacts of climate change in Yemen as loss and damage is discussed at COP26 on Monday 8 November

Yemen is in the seventh year of an increasingly violent conflict that has caused the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with over two thirds of Yemenis in need humanitarian assistance.

In addition to the ongoing conflict, the COVID-19 crisis and economic meltdown, Yemenis are facing the devastating impacts of climate change. In recent months, extreme weather including flooding took lives, damaged property and people's livelihoods.

On Monday, 8 November COP 26 will discuss support for communities already suffering due to the irreversible loss and damage of climate change. These climate impacts which cannot be or have not been adapted to include extreme weather events such as hurricanes, which are becoming more frequent and more severe due to climate change, as well as slow-onset events like sea-level rise.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam's Country Director in Yemen said:

"With conflict, Covid-19 and Yemen's fuel crisis hitting headlines, climate change is rarely mentioned. But extreme weather caused by climate change is also contributing to the hunger faced by millions of Yemenis. Changes to the weather are causing sudden and massive floods as well as prolonged dry spells. Many people do not know why these changes are happening - they just know their crops are failing or their farms and houses are flooded.

"The most vulnerable people who have done the least to cause climate change are suffering disproportionately and terribly - and without the resources to cope. They are left to pay the price for the loss and damage they are experiencing. COP 26 must deliver a commitment to help through providing loss and damage finance."

According to data from the World Bank, Yemen's average annual temperature is expected to rise by between 1.2 degrees and 3.3 degrees by 2060. There are also predictions that there will be more heavy rainfall events in the months of September, October and November.

During 2021, flash flooding affected at least 28,000 people and deaths have been reported in several governorates. The rainy season is usually from July to September but this year it arrived late and flash floods in October caused devastation in Southern Yemen.

The rising temperatures are causing heavier rains as warmer air can carry more moisture, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, each degree increase in global temperature causes extreme rainfall to rise by seven percent. These bursts of heavy rain cause crops and top soil to be washed away and can also wash damaging sediment onto farmland, making it infertile. When flooding hits, people are also more vulnerable to diseases like cholera and malaria. Tracking of Cholera outbreaks by the WHO shows there are more cases a few weeks after the rainy season starts as dirty water accumulates and cholera bacteria multiply.

By contrast, too little rain results in crops drying out and dying. As farmers are forced to dig wells deeper and deeper, the water can also become salty, which is detrimental to crops and also causes illness in people and animals.

Yemen is struggling with a fuel crisis, and many small farmers are struggling to afford enough fuel to pump the water from these deeper wells -- water they need to keep their businesses going. The World Bank Estimates that Yemen's groundwater reserves will be exhausted in the next 20 - 30 years.

More than three-quarters of the population is rurally based working as farmers or pastoralists and rely on favourable climatic conditions for their livelihoods.

On camera:Jamal Alawi Ali Al-Fadhli, a farmer in Abyan,Yemen said:"Nowadays, no one can practice the profession of agriculture except for the one who has an extra income other than the farm's income. The rain in the past was continuous but now it has faded. The rain here, it does not fall very heavily. It usually falls in a small percentage about five or ten minutes and stops."

On camera:Ali Jamal Ba-taiseeir, Director of the Weather Forecast Department in the Meteorological Sector of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology in Aden said: "What we see now is an increase in the rates of rain... but some areas that suffer from a lack of rain, a relative lack compared to previous years. But in general, we noticed an increase in the amounts of rain. Over the past few years, we have noticed a large number of cyclones and depressions in the Arabian Sea."

Oxfam is helping those affected by drought and flooding by repairing water systems, trucking water to dry areas, providing solar powered water pumps and distributing hygiene kits so people can purify water and keep it safely.

