USAID Yemen: Country Profile

The U.S. Government has partnered with the people of Yemen since 1959 to address the humanitarian and development needs of the country. As a result of the ongoing civil war, Yemen is suffering the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. USAID is working with international and local partners to rebuild key social and economic institutions, help address the underlying causes of instability, and build the foundation for durable peace and prosperity to foster Yemen’s future resilience.

OUR WORK

HEALTH

USAID health programs focus on expanding access to reproductive health services and supporting the World Health Organization to conduct routine polio surveillance. USAID is also exploring ways to improve maternal and child health outcomes in a protracted conflict environment.

WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE (WASH)

USAID assistance programs are improving access to adequate WASH systems for vulnerable populations and increasing their knowledge of hygiene practices reaching over 380,000 people in the Al-Mahwit, Dhamar, Sana’a and Taizz governorates. In addition, USAID is building the institutional capacity of public and private water and sanitation service providers while promoting innovative water-saving methodologies at the household level and sustainable water resource management in agriculture.

GOVERNANCE, PEACE AND STABILITY

USAID’s Governance, Peace and Stability activities operate at the district and community levels. These activities bring together local government authorities and community members to find solutions to localized sources of conflict and grievances, strengthen local institutions, organizations, and actors to meet citizens’ needs, serve as neutral arbitrators and peace-builders, foster social cohesion and reignite pride in commonalities. All activities are inclusive, integrating women, youth and other marginalized groups into the development and implementation of initiatives including small grants advancing local level peace and women’s empowerment and community service delivery projects. USAID is also piloting stabilization methodologies and initiatives in four targeted areas.

Should a peace agreement be reached, this portfolio will also support peace and reconciliation processes and strengthen linkages between national and sub-national governance bodies.

ECONOMIC GROWTH, AGRICULTURE AND LIVELIHOODS

USAID programs enable Yemenis to improve their economic and food security by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, helping create jobs, and improving farm productivity and linkage to markets. In addition, USAID supports prioritized macroeconomic reforms needed to help stabilize a collapsing economy and reestablish a functioning trade regime. Such work includes supporting the Central Bank of Yemen and facilitating the flow of commercial goods and services through Yemen’s ports.

EDUCATION

USAID programs address urgent schooling and school feeding needs for children. Our efforts have reached over a million children in Yemen. USAID also supports non-formal education opportunities to 75,000 out of school children and youth who have been displaced or have lost years of schooling due to the conflict. The U.S. is an active member of the Education Donor Partners Group and Local Education Group helping to coordinate assistance efforts with other donors, implementers, and the Ministry of Education.