USAID grants UNICEF US$15.1 million to support lifesaving interventions in Yemen [EN/AR]

Over 425,000 Yemeni children will benefit from nutrition and WASH interventions

Sana'a, 16 March 2022 – The United States Agency for International Development's Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) has announced their support to UNICEF humanitarian response in Yemen with an overall contribution of $15.1 million. A first contribution of US$10 million will support Water and Sanitation, and nutrition interventions which will reach nearly 325,000 Yemeni children and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP). A second contribution, in-kind worth US$5.1 million, will help provide 100,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) with Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

"The needs of children in Yemen are huge and urgent. Thanks to these contributions, UNICEF will be able to provide lifesaving assistance for children and their families by delivering nutrition, water, hygiene, and sanitation services", says Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen.

These contributions will ensure that children with severe acute malnutrition, and pregnant or nursing mothers, have access to high-quality lifesaving services.

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains one of the worst in the world. Seven years of conflict and severe economic decline are driving the country to the brink of starvation and exacerbating needs in all sectors. 2.2 million children under the age of 5 are acutely malnourished, including over 530,000 facing severe acute malnutrition which is a life-threatening condition. In addition, 1.3 million pregnant and nursing mothers are acutely malnourished.