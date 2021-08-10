USAID announces $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced nearly $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance for people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. This funding will provide lifesaving aid for Yemenis continuing to face humanitarian crisis after almost seven years of war that has left 20 million people struggling to survive without basic necessities, including more than two million young children facing deadly malnutrition.

This assistance will allow the UN World Food Program to continue providing emergency food assistance, reaching more than 11 million people every month with food provided by the American people, including in communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aid alone, however, cannot meet the vast and growing humanitarian needs in Yemen. While aid from the international community has so far prevented people from slipping into famine, the recent escalation of violence in Marib is only increasing humanitarian needs as it threatens to displace hundreds of thousands of people, placing further strain on an already stretched humanitarian response.

The United States calls on all parties to the conflict to end the fighting and ensure needs do not continue to worsen. The United States urges Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni Government, and the Houthis to do their part to ensure that fuel is flowing into and throughout Yemen at prices Yemenis can afford, so they can access basic services and aid.

The United States remains the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance in Yemen, providing more than $3.6 billion to alleviate suffering of the Yemeni people since the crisis began six years ago. While only a political agreement between Yemenis can address the root causes of this crisis, USAID calls on other donors to step up their contributions to help deliver critical assistance to the people of Yemen, who have already endured so much.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance in Yemen, visit: Yemen | Humanitarian Assistance | US Agency for International Development.

