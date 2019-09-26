USAID Announces $14.46 Million Project to Strengthen the Health system in Yemen and Improve Health Outcomes

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) today announced the award of a $14.46 million project to strengthen the health system and reduce maternal, neonatal, and child mortality in Yemen.

The three-year Yemen Systems, Health and Resilience Project (SHARP) will improve access to reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child health services through a multifaceted approach. This includes building the capacity of health facility staff and community midwives to deliver quality care; encouraging community engagement with the formal health system; improving governance of district health authorities; exploring and piloting innovative financing mechanisms; and strengthening Yemen’s health management information system to support effective health service management.

“USAID is proud to partner with Yemen to strengthen community and health system resiliency,” said USAID/Yemen Senior Development Advisor Mary Eileen Devitt. “Nearly 20 million people in Yemen lack access to basic health services. USAID’s investment will increase access to high-quality health services to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths in Yemen.”

The project will be implemented by John Snow Inc. (JSI).

The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), partners with the people of Yemen to address the humanitarian and development needs of the country. USAID is working with international and local organizations to rebuild key social and economic institutions, help address the underlying causes of instability, and build the foundation for durable peace and prosperity to foster a path to Yemen’s self-reliance. For more information, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/yemen.